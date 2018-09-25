Childish Gambino drops by NASA during Houston tour stop

Rapper Childish Gambino, better known to many as actor Donald Glover, made a stop in Houston during his This Is America Tour over the weekend.As part of his visit to the Bayou City, Glover toured Johnson Space Center, as evidenced by the NASA facility's Twitter feed."It might be fall, but in Houston, it still 'Feels Like Summer,'" the tweet says, giving a nod to one of Gambino's biggest hits.Johnson Space Center also posted a picture of Glover leaving an autograph and a message: "This is the best. Keep Inspiring."It's worth mentioning Glover had his share of space exploration experience for his role in the 2015 film "The Martian."Glover performed inside Toyota Center on Saturday night.