Arts & Entertainment

Chance the Rapper tweets emotional plea to find kidney donor for aunt

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Thursday, posting an emotional plea to try to find a kidney donor for his aunt.

"I really need help," Chance's first tweet said. "My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years."

He said his family "believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God."



The tweet got more than 6,000 likes and was retweeted more than 1,000 times. Many replied asking for more information, especially about her blood type, to see if they could help.

"I'm sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this," the rapper replied. "Her blood type is O positive."



He wrote that all you need is a blood test and a physical to determine if you're a match.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorgan donationschance the rapperkidney transplanttwitter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News