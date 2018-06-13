ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Bachelorette' contestant sentenced for assaulting woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette" will have to register as a sex offender over a groping incident that happened before his time on the show.

Lincoln Adim, a contestant on the current season of "The Bachelorette," was convicted of indecent assault and battery in May stemming from a 2016 groping incident on a Massachusetts cruise ship, officials said.

Adim was found guilty on May 21 and must register as a sex offender, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said Adim groped and assaulted a woman on a harbor cruise on May 30, 2016.

The contestant was sentenced to one year behind bars, but the term was suspended for two years of probation. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week for the two years of probation.

If he fails to comply with the terms, he could be ordered to serve his term behind bars.

Adim's biography on the show's website says he is a 26-year-old account sales executive who lived in Boston as a teenager and now lives in Los Angeles. He was named after Abraham Lincoln.

ABC and Warner Bros., which produces the show, had no comment.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelorettesexual assaultwoman assaultedbatterysex offenderreality televisionABCu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
More News