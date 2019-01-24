ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready! More 'Baby Shark' is on its way to Netflix.

Warning to all parents with young children: the company responsible for the viral 2018 earworm "Baby Shark" are working with Netflix on a television show.

SmartStudy Co.'s video "Baby Shark Dance" now has over two billion views on YouTube, placing it in the top 30 most viewed videos on the platform.
Bloomberg reports that the South Korean YouTube channel is planning on releasing short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series, and eventually a musical.

They are also working on creating games that work with voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Home

Seungkyu Lee, chief financial officer at SmartStudy Co., said that this time they plan on developing content for older children, ages 5 to 8, and are focusing on penguins instead of sharks.
