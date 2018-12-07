CELEBRITY

Arnold Schwarzenegger drops by Killen's BBQ in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
While Thursday was an overall somber day in the greater Houston area for Pres. George H.W. Bush's final farewell, there was a small bright spot thanks to a big movie star in the area.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was a guest at the memorial of his friend Bush 41 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

Once the emotional memorial was completed in Houston, the movie star and one-time politician made his way to Pearland for lunch at Killen's BBQ.

It turns out, this is not the first time "The Terminator" dropped by Killen's.

"Had to resign the wall. He came back," namesake owner Ronnie Killen posted on Instagram, coupled with a video showing Schwarzenegger inscribing the eatery.

And in typical Arnie fashion, he indeed wrote, "I'll be back."

