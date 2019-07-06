ABC13 & You

Aladdin brings a 'whole new world' to the Hobby Center

It's one of Disney's biggest smash hits. Now, Aladdin is bringing a whole new world to the Hobby Center.

Aladdin, the Broadway musical, is on stage in Houston through July 14th.

With over 300 costumes and 38 tons of scenery, Aladdin is one of the biggest shows on the road.

ABC13 & You went backstage to see what it takes to bring the magic to life on stage!

For tickets, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustondisneyperforming artstheateraladdin on broadwaymusicalabc13 & you
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 & YOU
Trailblazing girls form all-female Scouts BSA troop in Pearland
Army veteran starts W.A.V.E. Campaign to help female heroes find success after service
Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Stuff the Sleigh provides help and love to young cancer patients and their families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News