It's a big day for 11-year-old Ameerah Jackson. Her single "Superman" just debuted online Friday."It's available on Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora," Ameerah told us.She started tickling the ivories when she was only 3 years old."I brought home a secondhand baby grand piano and she would tinker on it," said Melissa, Ameerah's mother.Ameerah's parents noticed her love for music and started her with piano lessons when she was 5. From there, her passion for music blossomed."She told my husband I want to put out an album. And he said, 'okay, you got to start writing.' So she started writing seriously around 9 years old," Melissa said.Seeing how determined she was, Ameerah's parents connected with local music producers."It's Lucky Run Studio and my producers are Jaytel and Eddie Ferguson," Ameerah said.From there, they worked together on streamlining the production process."I'm making up the chords to my songs and then I'm putting the melody and the words," Ameerah explained.Meanwhile, her production team works their magic. Ameerah says the song "Superman" is about encouragement to all women, letting them know they can do anything. She's written a few more songs that are currently being mastered at the studio. Her goal is to release her first album by the end of the summer."There's a lot of different songs that I haven't presented to my producers yet. But they're in the making," Ameerah shared with us.