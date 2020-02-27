Pets & Animals

Hippopotamus wanders through South Africa gas station

People didn't have to go far in South Africa to feel like they were on safari.

A hippopotamus was caught on video taking a stroll near a gas station in St. Lucia on Sunday. St Lucia lies at the edge of the vast iSimangaliso Wetland Park, home to a large population of hippos.

Marie Stubbe was stopped across the street when the hippo wandered upon the forecourt of the Engen gas station.

The hippo returned back to Lake St. Lucia "after grazing around town," according to a Facebook post by the OK Express grocery store at the station.

St Lucia lies at the edge of the vast iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Stubbe said it is common for hippos to come out of the lake after sunset to graze.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth africagas stationanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News