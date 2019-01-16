Employee accused of stealing over $93K from Goodwill with 'ghost employee' scam

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Goodwill employee is accused of stealing $93,812 from the company.

Cheryl Jennings has been charged with aggregate theft after authorities say she faked payroll records by using her relatives' names, and then depositing the money directly into her banking account.

Authorities say the five people "supposedly" employed by Jennings turned out to be her son, ex-boyfriend, daughter, granddaughter-in-law, and friend.

Authorities say Jennings had the payroll payments deposited into her account from December 2014 until August 2016.

Jennings worked as a temporary service manager for the Goodwill located at 4211 Bay Area Blvd.
