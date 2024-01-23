'Surreal dream': Emma Stone reacts to Oscars nominations for Poor Things

Emma Stone received an Oscars nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Bella Baxter in the movie "Poor Things."

The movie received a total of 11 nominations including best picture and adapted screenplay.

"Eleven nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream," Stone said. "I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories."

MORE |The Walt Disney Company celebrates 20 nominations for 2024 Oscars

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone, left, and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from "Poor Things." Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP

Stone's co-star Mark Ruffalo also received an Oscars nomination for performance by an actor in a supporting role in his role as Duncan Wedderburn.

"The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence," Stone said.

See the full list of Oscars nominations here

Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2017 for her performance as Mia in "La La Land."

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone in a scene from "Poor Things." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Mark your calendar: March 10, 2024 is Oscar Sunday. The 2024 Oscars air live on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet for all your Oscar news and information. Watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.