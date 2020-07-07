Travel

Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.

The Airbus A319 carrying 43 passengers from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.

Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.

Delta says that the plane hit a bird. They previously thought the damage might have been caused by hail.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta officials said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

The FAA is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueenslaguardia airportflight emergencydeltajfk international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect found dead after shooting
HFD forced to park ladder trucks during staffing shortage
Mayor threatens to shut down GOP convention over COVID-19
Houston family demands answers after son found dead
Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult on the raunch and heart of 'The Great'
Comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter shot
Blackout Day aims to uplift Black-owned businesses
Show More
Houston company needs volunteers for COVID vaccine trial
Pat Mahomes agrees to 10-year, $503 million extension
Salons to shopping: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Scattered rain possible through Wednesday
ABC13 Morning News for July 7, 2020
More TOP STORIES News