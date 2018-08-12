VIDEO: 27 people rescued after getting caught in dangerous floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 27 people have been rescued from the dangerous high floodwaters in Uvalde County.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews in Uvalde County west of San Antonio rescued 27 people from dangerously high floodwaters.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook showing helicopters rescuing people from cars surrounded by floodwater in Chalk Bluff Park along the Nueces River.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio says some parts of Uvalde County saw up to nine inches of rain Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says the 27 people who were rescued were receiving medical attention, but fortunately, there were no major injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuetexas newsrescuefloodingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
1 person killed at music studio in N. Harris Co.
Officer suspended after video shows him punching man
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Police arrest suspect in Texas City woman's death
2 people killed in crash multi-vehicle crash on North Freeway
1 dead after shooting outside southeast Houston club
Show More
Mom accused of leaving toddler in hot car while she went to work
Man charged after common-law wife found stabbed to death
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at car dealership
Man in homemade 'roller skating suit' caught dodging traffic
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
More News