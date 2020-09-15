3 ways you can vote in the 2020 election

Election day is coming up and we know that Harris County is stronger when we all vote, which is why we want to make sure you know how, when, and where you can cast your ballot.
To make it easy for all Harris County residents, we've outlined 3 ways you can vote.
Vote By Mail
To be able to vote by mail, you must be 65 or older by Election Day, November 3, 2020, be outside of Harris County for all of the Early Voting period (October 13th - October 30th) and on Election Day (November 3rd), confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote or you have a disability. You can apply to Vote by Mail at any time, but the Harris County Clerk's office must receive (not just postmarked) your application by October 23 in order to send you a mail ballot for the November General Election. You can also drop off your mail ballot in-person to any of the County Clerk office locations across Harris County. We highly recommend you apply now, to avoid delays with the postal service.
For more information on voting by mail, click here. For more information on the process of voting by mail, click here.
Early Voting
Harris County voters can also vote before Election Day. Voters need to bring an approved form of identification to vote at the polling location. Voters can find a list of the approved forms of voter identification here. Any qualified voter may vote early by personal appearance, without a reason needed.
Early voting starts Tuesday, October 13 and goes until Friday, October 30. For more information on early voting, click here.
Voting on Election Day
Harris County residents will need to bring an approved form of identification to vote at the voting center. For a list of all voting centers and to see which one is closest to you, click here. Voters may not bring wireless communication devices and taking photographs is prohibited within the voting center. The voting process is complete when the voter presses the red Cast Ballot button and sees the waving American flag on the screen.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. For more information on voting, click here.
