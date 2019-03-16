Elderly woman with dementia reported missing in northeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is asking for help as they actively search for an elderly woman.

Lillie Richardson, 82, was last seen Friday, March 15 at 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of Westbrook Road.

The 82-year-old Richardson was last seen wearing a pink night gown, black tennis shoes and a brown wig. Richardson is also said to have dementia.

If you have any information about Richardson's disappearance, please contact HPD's Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonelderly womansearchhouston police departmentmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Drag queen storytime reader once charged with assault
Police crackdown on street racing
Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby
How George Strait became king of RodeoHouston in 1983
Houston couple hopes Match Day results keep them together
Man set on fire near Spring car dealership: constable
Teen pinned under car while carsurfing in NW Harris Co.: Sheriff
Show More
Harvey victims rebuild home with ultimate mancave inside
Mother gives birth to sextuplets, 4 boys and 2 girls
Teacher wins $10,000 prize in fine print reading contest
Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
Former Aldine Davis star Edwards on cusp of NFL Dreams
More TOP STORIES News