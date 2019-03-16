Elderly woman with dementia reported missing in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is asking for help as they actively search for an elderly woman.Lillie Richardson, 82, was last seen Friday, March 15 at 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of Westbrook Road.The 82-year-old Richardson was last seen wearing a pink night gown, black tennis shoes and a brown wig. Richardson is also said to have dementia.If you have any information about Richardson's disappearance, please contact HPD's Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.