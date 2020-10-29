El Paso County judge orders 2-week shutdown due to massive spike in COVID-19 cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7355797" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19-related hospitalizations have spiked from 259 to 786 in less than three weeks, a 300% increase, according to the health department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says he's ordering a shutdown of all non-essential services for two weeks due to spike in COVID-19 cases that have maxed out capacity levels at local hospitals.The order will take into effect at midnight.During a briefing on Thursday, Samaniego said non-essential services such as gyms, restaurants, hair salons and tattoo parlors must close.Essential businesses such as grocery stores and health care providers will remain open."Since the inception of this pandemic, El Paso County has never seen this level of infections through our community," he said. "Our hospitals are at capacity, our medical professionals are overwhelmed, and if we don't respond, we will see unprecedented levels of deaths."Samaniego mentioned election services will not be impacted.The new restrictions come days after Samaniego implemented a countywide nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.El Paso officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total deaths to 585, and 1,128 new positive tests on Thursday, bringing the total active cases there to more than 14,000.Samaniego mentioned 44% of all new hospitalizations in El Paso are COVID-19 related.El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, with a combined metropolitan population of 3 million people, represent a hotspot in the deadly comeback of the virus across the entire U.S. Health officials are blaming the spike on family gatherings, multiple generations living in the same household and younger people going out to shop or conduct business.