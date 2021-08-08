high school football

5-star El Campo RB optimistic under new coach leadership

By Joseph Gleason
EMBED <>More Videos

5-star El Campo RB optimistic under new coach leadership

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- El Campo High School finished their first week of football with its first full-contact practice, which was also open for fans to watch.

Pads were popping as the true sounds of football returned.

"It's fun. A lot of great energy. We finally got to hit," said KD Ward, a defensive back.

El Campo starts the season with renewed optimism and a new head coach who brings his new offense.

"I saw a lot of positives today," said head coach Chad Worrell. "We're going to hang our hat with the run and be physical up front, be a physical running team. We bring a lot more formations and get the ball to a lot more people."

At the top on their list of players is one of the best running backs in the nation, Rueben Owens II.

WATCH: Meet the 'Black Unicorn': El Campo's star RB Rueben Owens II
EMBED More News Videos

Sophomore Rueben Owens II is considered one of the best running backs in his class and in the country. Now, his game-day attitude is turning heads!



The five-star player ran for over 1,500 yards and finished with 22 touch downs last season.

"I like how we have different formations," said Owens, a junior. "Last year we had the same formation. This year we have spread out."

Not only does Owens have high expectations for the team, but he also has his own goals.

"I'm trying to rush for 3,000," he said.

And he isn't the only threat on offense. The Ricebirds are equipped with a few talented running backs that could very well help take the team far this season.

"We can definitely go to state," said Owens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsel campoathletesfootballfun stuffsportshigh school football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
'Girl power': Sisters make history as kickers for HS football team
Teen girl hit by stray bullet during HS football game, deputies said
Field that George Floyd played on officially renamed in his honor
Fulshear HS student with autism lives out dream to be on football team
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News