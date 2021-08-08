5-star El Campo RB optimistic under new coach leadership

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5674580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sophomore Rueben Owens II is considered one of the best running backs in his class and in the country. Now, his game-day attitude is turning heads!

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- El Campo High School finished their first week of football with its first full-contact practice, which was also open for fans to watch.Pads were popping as the true sounds of football returned."It's fun. A lot of great energy. We finally got to hit," said KD Ward, a defensive back.El Campo starts the season with renewed optimism and a new head coach who brings his new offense."I saw a lot of positives today," said head coach Chad Worrell. "We're going to hang our hat with the run and be physical up front, be a physical running team. We bring a lot more formations and get the ball to a lot more people."At the top on their list of players is one of the best running backs in the nation, Rueben Owens II.The five-star player ran for over 1,500 yards and finished with 22 touch downs last season."I like how we have different formations," said Owens, a junior. "Last year we had the same formation. This year we have spread out."Not only does Owens have high expectations for the team, but he also has his own goals."I'm trying to rush for 3,000," he said.And he isn't the only threat on offense. The Ricebirds are equipped with a few talented running backs that could very well help take the team far this season."We can definitely go to state," said Owens.