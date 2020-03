Whataburger partners with tech company to offer 'distance learning'

During this unprecedented time, we’ve partnered with @whataburger to bring kids ages FREE online classes with LIVE instructor led lessons in art, math, science, reading, writing, business, electronics and much more. Click to register! https://t.co/Wlu7UbQpkx pic.twitter.com/NfLftNU8j0 — UpBrainery Technologies (@UpBrainery) March 16, 2020

Prepare a space designated for learning that's away from televisions and video games

Set goals on what you want your home students to accomplish

Create a schedule and stick to it

Talk to your kids' teachers about accessing learning materials remotely

Seek clear guidance on what's expected of your children while they're out of the classroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a half-million children will be out of Houston-area classrooms because of coronavirus concerns, but Whataburger has teamed up with a local education technology company to offer students 'distance learning.'According to UpBrainery Techhnologies , students will be able to join a live class with a specialized instructor and will be guided through a series of one-hour lessons. The classes are free to parents with the exception of additional hands-on kits for students.Classes can only hold a total of 25 students. The content is customized and will be provided by UpBrainery Technologies thought leaders that have more than 10 years in education management space.Here are some tips on learning from home:If you don't have a computer or internet service, local libraries are still an option.