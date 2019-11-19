TSU law school tied to admissions 'improprieties': sources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The investigation at Texas Southern University is focusing on admissions improprieties at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, multiple sources tell ABC13.On Monday, the Board of Regents issued a broad statement, saying there is an investigation into "certain improprieties related to the admissions process within the university." Non-executive sessions of the board meetings did not yield more specific details.However, ABC13 has confirmed through multiple sources that the investigation at the law school has been ongoing for several months. Specifically at issue is whether there was any pay-to-play for admission into the school. Sources say that at least one person in the TSU law school's admissions office was recently fired. In addition, documents have been turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for a criminal investigation.ABC13 is not identifying the person who is the focus of the investigation because no criminal charges have been filed.In the meantime, students on campus are beginning to hear rumblings of trouble."If an individual is doing something negative, that individual should be taken care of, but I don't think it reflects on the law school as a whole," said law school student Leotis Johnson."Not just with Thurgood, but Texas Southern University as a whole. I think it's important to investigate and get to the bottom of this," said Peter Caruthers, another law school student.ABC13 had contacted multiple members of the TSU Board of Regents, but none were willing to comment on camera about the ongoing investigation.