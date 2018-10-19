EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the South Belt Steers in Riverstone Ranch

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the South Belt Steers in Pasadena ISD

Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the South Belt Steers of Pasadena ISD on Wednesday, October 17th.

Travis visited South Belt Elementary in the Riverstone Ranch neighborhood where the 3rd and 4th grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Ms. Green, Ms. Hinski, and Ms. Simpson for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
