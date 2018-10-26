EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Moore Armadillos in Cypress

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Moore Armadillos of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Moore Armadillos of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD on Wednesday, October 24th.

Travis visited Moore Elementary in Cypress where the 4th grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. Cypress Creek flooded the school and many of the families it serves during Hurricane Harvey, but the Armadillos are back and better than ever! He thanks Ms. Payne for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
