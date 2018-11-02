Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Green Valley Gators of Galena Park ISD on Wednesday, October 31st.Travis visited Green Valley Elementary in Woodforest on Houston's east side where over 300 students in costume learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. The students gave a warm welcome to Travis with a song they wrote and sang about his forecasts. He thanks Ms. Roberson for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!