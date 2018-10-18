EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Garfield Gators in Edgebrook

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Garfield Gators of Pasadena ISD

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Garfield Gators of Pasadena ISD on Wednesday, October 17th.

Travis visited Garfield Elementary in southeast Houston's Edgebrook neighborhood where the 2nd through 4th grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Ms. Velasquez for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
