EDUCATION

Unmarried teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. teacher says she was fired for being pregnant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 5, 2018.

EDGEWOOD, Pennsylvania --
A teacher who is pregnant said she was fired from her Catholic school job because the Harrisburg diocese was upset she wasn't married.

Naiad Reich said she taught at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School for four years but was fired Friday after informing administrators she was expecting a child with her boyfriend.

"I feel like I'm a rewriting of 'The Scarlet Letter' at this point, just minus the affair," Reich, 31, said.

She was told she was fired because she had no immediate plans to marry, the News-Item reported. Reich said she and her longtime boyfriend made the decision to start a family and planned the pregnancy.

Reich informed school administrator, Sister Mary Anne Bednar, earlier that week. "She said it would be a problem, and she had to contact the diocese," Reich said.

Bednar did not respond to requests for comment.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said in a statement that it does not comment on personnel matters for legal reasons.

Reich said the diocese's website lists "immorality" as a cause for dismissal and said it was the reason for her firing.

The diocese did not respond Monday to requests for further information on the diocese's definition of immorality.

Reich said she plans to appeal her firing but wasn't sure if she would retain legal counsel. She said she already misses her students "more than I think they can ever understand."

Information from: The News-Item, http://www.newsitem.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsteachercatholic schoolpregnancyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Texas City ISD adds new rifles and camera in security upgrade
UHD student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper
Families horrified by allegations of abuse at preparatory school
Teacher told 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
More Education
Top Stories
World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Ted Cruz recalls visit with 'generous' Pres. George HW Bush
Pres. George HW Bush's official portrait draped in black
Pres. George H.W. Bush wondered who would come to funeral
Soon-to-be Mrs. Correa picks two Astros' wives as bridesmaids
Family of Pres. George HW Bush greet mourners in Capitol Rotunda
Show More
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
Cheesecake Factory giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Houston Weather: Cool sunshine today, stormy Friday and Saturday
Digital Deal of the Day
More News