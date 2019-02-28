Education

Students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades

EMBED <>More Videos

It happened at Dickinson High School in Jersey City.

Updated an hour ago
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey school official says four students charged with illegally trying to change grades used keylogging software to hack into the school district's computer system.

Keystroke logging, or keylogging, software covertly tracks which keys are struck on a computer keyboard and it is most often used to steal passwords.

Published reports say the four Dickinson High School students, ages 15 to 17, allegedly used the software to gain teachers' log-on information, then changed their own grades and potentially the grades of their friends.

Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas says the grades of as many as 10 students were changed. The students were arrested Friday at the Jersey City high school.

Dickinson is Jersey City's largest high school, with about 1,800 students.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseystudent arrestedhigh schoolus worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court
Updated 2 hours ago
Houston Weather: Cold temps with rain and a few storms today
Updated 2 hours ago
Mother shot in head while making breakfast recovers
Updated 4 minutes ago
Grandma killed in driveway was beloved volunteer teacher's aide
Updated 3 hours ago
Woman appears to abandon puppies in Pearland parking lot
Updated 2 hours ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief
Updated 2 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated an hour ago
Show More
VIDEO: Deputy punches theft suspect
Updated 3 hours ago
2-week old severely beaten by father dies, investigators say
Man sentenced to 190 years for grisly triple murder
Updated an hour ago
Former Texans WR Demaryius Thomas arrested in rollover crash
Updated 2 hours ago
World's smallest baby goes home from hospital
More TOP STORIES News