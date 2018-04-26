A student is facing disciplinary action after bringing an "airsoft" gun to Sugar Land Middle School Tuesday morning, officials say.According to a statement given by Principal Keith Fickel of Sugar Land Middle School, the student was attempting to sell the gun to another student.The statement said that the matter was quickly investigated, and the item was confiscated by administrators."Please know that at no time were any students in any danger. The student was cooperative with administrators, and disciplinary action is being taken, consistent with the FBISD Student Code of Conduct," Principal Fickel said."This is a good opportunity for you to talk to your children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the potential disciplinary action that could result from bringing prohibited items to school. I also ask that you encourage them to immediately notify a campus staff member whenever they have knowledge of a situation that has the potential to be harmful to themselves or to others. Additionally, this is a reminder that students are not to sell any items, personal or otherwise, to other students, while at school or on school property," Fickel commented.The district says the safety of the students is their top priority.