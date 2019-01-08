EDUCATION

School finance reform is top priority for Texas Legislature

EMBED </>More Videos

HISD officials say the legislative session is a pivotal one, as they take on school finance reform. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Among the thousands at the Capitol on the first day of the 86th legislative session was a group of 50 HISD students from nine different high schools.

They were the guests of Houston attorney Carlos Doroteo, who organized the educational trip to Austin.

"I want them to get the exposure," Doroteo said, "To learn about what their government is doing and I think what a perfect opportunity on the first day of the session."

They are here at a good time when the focus is on how schools get funded, and among those with whom they met was HISD's governmental liaison, Ashlea Turner, who says these next 140 days are pivotal.

"You hear the governor, the lieutenant governor, the presumed speaker, and legislators talking about the need to fix school finance," Turner said. "And we couldn't be happier."

Just last week, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, "What a joke. HISD leadership is a disaster. Their self-centered ineptitude has failed the children they are supposed to educate."

Sterling High School senior Heather Coleman, one of the students on the trip, doesn't like the idea of the state taking control of HISD and replacing its board.

"Those are the people that helped us build up HISD where we are now, and they could be fired because some schools are not meeting the requirements," Coleman said. "No, I don't (like the idea). "

There could be legislation that changes the structure of HISD's board, in addition to a revamping of the way the district and every other in the state gets funded.

Quite a lesson in education for these Houston high school students.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationAustinHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
2019 Magic of Storytelling
Unique crowdfunding site makes classroom dreams come true
Gov. Abbott calls for state takeover of Houston schools
Teen accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
More Education
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
Judge Hidalgo holds first meeting
Show More
Lamar Miller earns Houston Texans' 5th Pro Bowl nod of 2018
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Man explains chasing after runaway tire on I-45
More News