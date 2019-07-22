Education

Make your own video game at free Microsoft store summer camps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for the perfect camp for your child this summer, Microsoft is offering a free camp.

The Microsoft store in Houston is providing free summer camps that will help students engage in STEM topics.

Children of all ages will get the opportunity to learn how to create their own video games and learn how to code by their favorite wizard from Harry Potter.

"Parents should really take advantage of these free camps because it really brings our children into STEM, and it allows them to grow their knowledge base, especially during a time of summer technology," Microsoft store manager, Leonard Caudillo, said. "It's a great opportunity to keep their children engaged and learning."

The two hour camp will take place everyday starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Microsoft store in the Galleria, Baybrook and The Woodlands. Parents must be present during the entire course.

To register your child, visit the Microsoft website.
