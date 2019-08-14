Katy ISD kicks off year with opening of 2 new schools due to rapid growth

Our new schools, @OLE_Leopards and @AdamsVikings are all moved in and ready to welcome students tomorrow. Check out the move-in videos featuring new library books, furniture, and teachers decorating: https://t.co/WNSJPkbL1u & https://t.co/uiKADQsWID #KatyISD #RootedInExcellence pic.twitter.com/mA3jAtlfu9