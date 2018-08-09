EDUCATION

Katy ISD unveils security upgrades for new school year

Katy ISD is making security changes that students and parents need to know.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Students and parents in Katy ISD will have new rules to follow when school starts next week.


The district has made changes designed to improve campus security, including how you get into a Katy ISD school.

Cameras and intercoms will be set up at all main entrances. Visitors must show a valid ID to gain access to the office and then be entered into the system.

It's called controlled access, and it will be in place on all campuses.

A clear bag policy will also be in effect.

Much like the NFL, Katy ISD will only allow clear bags into sporting events, performances, and graduations.

Small clutches will also be allowed, but bigger purses and handbags are not permitted.

Secondary students must wear their I.D. badges at all times. Failure to do so will be seen as a violation of the Student Code of Conduct.

There will also be standard times when doors will be unlocked. No students will be allowed in early unless they have clearance.

Those times differ depending on whether the student is in elementary, junior or high school.

The first day of classes in Katy is August 15.

