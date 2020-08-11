Humble ISD's online server under cyberattack on first day of virtual learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6365777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the first day of online learning, Humble ISD was hit with a cybeattack. Watch the video above to learn what happened and how the district is reacting.

The My Humble server is currently experiencing a cyber attack called denial of service. We are working to isolate and resolve. Zoom, websites, adult emails etc. all working fine. Our extra security for students requires them to go through My Humble. @HumbleISD If on, stay on. 🙂 — Liz Celania-Fagen (@ElizabethFagen) August 11, 2020

My Humble is back! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thanks to our IT folks who have been working on this! @HumbleISD pic.twitter.com/sPjq0vtI6Q — Liz Celania-Fagen (@ElizabethFagen) August 11, 2020

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble ISD's online server was under cyberattack Tuesday morning on the first day of virtual learning for the district, superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen said."The My Humble server is currently experiencing a cyberattack called denial of service," she posted on Twitter.Students were unable to access their MyHumble accounts or their school emails between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.Zoom, emails for the staff and websites were working, Fagen said on Twitter.On the district's website, the following message popped up:About 30 minutes later, the district's IT team was able to solve the problem."My Humble is back! Thanks to our IT folks who have been working on this," Fagen tweeted later.