HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston ISD teachers will still receive their step pay increases after the school board turned down a proposal to freeze salaries.
The proposal, which would have trimmed $5 million from the 2018-2019 budget, was turned down by the board in a vote Thursday evening.
The board said the $5 million will now have to come from somewhere else, but it was not immediately clear from where.
Teachers in HISD are on a "step plan" which increases their pay based on their years of experience.
Last month, trustees approved a $2 billion budget that cut $83 million in spending.
HISD projects hundreds of teaching positions will be cut under the approved budget.
