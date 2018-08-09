EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3856024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A look at average teachers' salaries in local districts

Houston ISD teachers will still receive their step pay increases after the school board turned down a proposal to freeze salaries.The proposal, which would have trimmed $5 million from the 2018-2019 budget, was turned down by the board in a vote Thursday evening.The board said the $5 million will now have to come from somewhere else, but it was not immediately clear from where.Teachers in HISD are on a "step plan" which increases their pay based on their years of experience.Last month, trustees approved a $2 billion budget that cut $83 million in spending.HISD projects hundreds of teaching positions will be cut under the approved budget.