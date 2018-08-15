It's time to head back to school for students all across the Houston-area.Over the next couple of weeks, students from elementary school to college will be starting up classes for the fall semester.But it's not just kids who are going back to school. Houston Community College has announced it will be offering free tuition for senior students, too, and we're not just talking seniors in high school.HCC says those 65 years and older can take up to 6 hours of classes for free each semester. That's both tuition and fees waived.Someone who's reached retirement age and is hoping to learn a new skill or take a class can now do so without incurring costs.Also, those who are between the ages of 55 and 65 can save on half of their tuition and fees per semester.These senior students join other categories of students who can get free or reduced tuition and fees, like military personnel and veterans, the disabled, foster children, and first responders.The new tuition waivers and discounts take effect for the fall semester.