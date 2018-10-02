Financial aid rolls out new phone-friendly application

For the first time ever, college applicants can now fill out their FAFSA applications on their smartphone.
The U.S. Department of Education says the new mobile app is meant to streamline the process, but applicants will still have to answer all 100 questions.
Experts say you should complete the application as soon as possible because financial assistance is available first-come, first-served.
The mobile app launched on Oct. 1, just in time for the beginning of the 2019-20 federal student aid cycle.
"The launch of the myStudentAid app later this summer is critical in creating a consistent mobile-first, mobile-complete, mobile-continuous experience for Federal Student Aid's customers," said A. Wayne Johnson, the chief strategy and transformation officer at the Office of Federal Student Aid. "The first step in enhancing the mobile experience is a redesigned fafsa.gov, which will provide new 'tool tips' to better guide students and parents through each section of the FAFSA."
