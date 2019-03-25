Education

Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC

EMBED <>More Videos

Hip-hop artist Dr. Dre is facing backlash for boasting about his daughter's admission to USC "all on her own" after critics noted he gave $70 million to the university.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Hip hop artist Dr. Dre is facing some backlash after he posted a photo on Instagram with his daughter and her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California.

He wrote: "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!"

SEE ALSO: Texans accused in Operation Varsity Blues scandal making first appearance Monday

Some people responded, pointing out that Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013.

The donation was to help create an academy named for the two that will focus on business and entertainment-related fields.

Dre has since deleted the post.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam has unfolded
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniamusiccollegehip hopu.s. & worldusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
The Big Dance: March Madness phrases and traditions explained
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Show More
Couple rescued after nightmare cruise off Norway
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Girl Scout Troop on edge after robber takes off with cookie money
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
More TOP STORIES News