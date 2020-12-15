Deer Park ISD to bring back most of its students for face-to-face learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8451602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Plus, seven other local school districts reported an increased number of students failing at least one class compared to last year.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Deer Park ISD is launching a program that will bring back most of its students to its campuses starting next month.In an announcement issued by the district, the district plans on kicking off a program called "REBOOT2021," which is being described as a program for all DPISD students to participate in face-to-face learning. The program starts on Jan. 6."If there is one thing we've learned from the latest several months, is that remote learning is not the best option for most students," said superintendent Stephen Harrell in a video message published last week. "The simple fact is that students who participate in remote learning are falling behind their face-to-face learning peers both academically and socially."DPISD said compared to the first nine weeks of last year, more students are failing this school year."This fact is especially true for remote learners," Harrell said.The district adds the percentage of students failing one or more classes went from 16% last school year to 23% this year. Harrell said all students will continue to be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing throughout the day. In addition, the district said for those students who require special medical needs, a remote learning application process will be made available.Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will require a doctor's note in cases involving a medical issue. Students who submit a remote instruction application must meet certain online attendance and assignment completion requirements. Plus, those who have failed one or more classes during the most recent grading period or have excessive absences are not eligible for remote instruction.