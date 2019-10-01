CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mathilde

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Mathilde MujawaberaSharpstown High SchoolSeniorMathilde is an active high school athlete, competing in track and field, cross country and soccer. A strong runner from an early age, she found she had a passion for sports after immigrating to the United States from Africa in 2014. Mathilda continues to train and set new goals for herself. She recently ran in the Chevron Houston Marathon and finished in the top 40.After high school Mathilde hopes to continue her education at St. Louis University. She plans to study sports science and pursue a career as a track and field coach.