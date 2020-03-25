community strong

Alvin ISD art teacher keeps her students creative while schools are closed

By
ALVIN, TX (KTRK) -- With schools closed across the state, an Alvin ISD art teacher is connecting with her students virtually.

"This is my favorite part of the day," said Brothers Elementary School teacher Jenny Koch. "I love opening up their artwork and seeing what they've created and being able to respond to them."

Koch is creating daily art challenges and art history lessons for her students to complete.

"I believe that it can take you out of what's going on and put you in a very happy place," she explained. "It's good for your soul."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonartalvin isdeducationcommunity strongcoronavirus texas
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Chef Chris Shepherd helps hospitality workers
League City daycare offering discounts to families of essential workers
How you can take a virtual trip to the Houston Zoo!
Parker Elementary students bring music to the streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases in Houston area surpasses 300
President Trump declares major disaster in Texas
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
What we know about Houston area layoffs
Dillard's open on 1st day of Houston-wide 'stay home' order
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Here's when experts say COVID-19 could end in Houston
Show More
Only 11 passengers on Houston-bound jet that fits 162
China hid coronavirus information, should pay billions, lawsuit alleges
Houston could hit summer-like record highs this week
What to do if you think your employer is non-essential
SNAP benefits should be used at restaurants, Abbott says
More TOP STORIES News