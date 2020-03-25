Alvin ISD art teacher keeps her students creative while schools are closed

ALVIN, TX (KTRK) -- With schools closed across the state, an Alvin ISD art teacher is connecting with her students virtually."This is my favorite part of the day," said Brothers Elementary School teacher Jenny Koch. "I love opening up their artwork and seeing what they've created and being able to respond to them."Koch is creating daily art challenges and art history lessons for her students to complete."I believe that it can take you out of what's going on and put you in a very happy place," she explained. "It's good for your soul."