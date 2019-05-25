iWRITE is a Houston non-profit that holds a contest every year, allowing students in the 3rd-12th grades to submit short stories for a chance to become published. Sixty-five authors are chosen each year to be part of an anthology, "I Write Short Stories for Kids by Kids." The books are sold at Amazon and by Barnes & Noble.
Winners will also get the chance to walk the red carpet at a book signing celebration in downtown Houston.
The deadline for the iWRITE contest is May 31. To enter, click here.
Houston non-profit turns kids into published authors
