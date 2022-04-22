Favor is hunting for new chief taco officer who will get paid $10K to eat tacos across Texas

TEXAS -- Do you fancy yourself to be a taco aficionado? If so, you'll really eat up a new job opening at delivery service Favor.Owned by San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B, Favor is hunting for its first-ever chief taco officer. Yes, a chief taco officer - not to be confused with another type of CTO (chief technology officer)."The company will pay one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan $10,000 to track down the best tacos across the state this summer," Favor says in a news release.