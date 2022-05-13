Robbery suspect arrested after standoff on I-69 at Kingwood Drive blocked all inbound lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The end of a chase with a casino robbery suspect caused delays on the I-69 Eastex Freeway Friday morning.DPS troopers attempted to perform a felony stop on the freeway, but it appeared the suspect would not immediately exit his vehicle, sparking a standoff.After some time, the suspect exited the vehicle, walking backwards with his hands in the air, just after 7 a.m.He was taken into custody without incident.The standoff unfolded live on ABC13's Eyewitness News at 7 a.m. You can watch the clip in the video player above.All inbound lanes of I-69 were blocked at Kingwood Drive.SkyEye video showed multiple patrol vehicles lined up behind a white Dodge Charger. Officers had their guns drawn as the suspect got out.The driver's side front tire of the Charger was blown out.According to DPS troopers, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was chasing the suspect, who is accused of robbing Naskila Gaming in Livingston.Officials chased the suspect through Montgomery County before the pursuit ended on the Eastex Freeway.Troopers did not find any other people inside the Charger.