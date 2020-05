Here’s the gravel truck that broke in half#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/LKVk7hSW5i — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler hauling gravel broke in half as it traveled along East Loop 610 Thursday morning, creating a mess across the road.Tons of loose gravel covered multiple lanes at Market Street, which created a bottleneck for hours on the East Freeway interchange.SkyEye 13 showed the rocks scattered and crews working to clean it up during the morning rush.