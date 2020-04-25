2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake has shaken parts of far west Texas.

The 2.9 magnitude quake happened around 10 a.m. near Van Horn, Texas, which is around 120 miles east of El Paso.

It originated approximately 5.1 miles below the surface of the earth.
There were no reports of damage in the area, which is sparsely populated.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the same region on April 21. That quake originated just outside of Odessa.

The area has been the most active quake zone in the state recently, according to the website earthquaketrack.com.
