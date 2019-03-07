DWI suspect seen driving with two tires on her car in Humble

EMBED <>More Videos

Camila Benitez, 26, was arrested at around 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged drunk driver is behind bars after authorities say she was seen driving with only two tires on her car.

Camila Benitez, 26, was arrested at around 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a deputy saw a vehicle with two tires traveling down the 500 block of Atascocita Road.

The deputy at the scene was said to have conducted a traffic stop, where Benitez reportedly displayed signs of intoxication.

During the traffic stop, a field sobriety test was conducted and it was discovered Benitez was driving while intoxicated.

Benitez was arrested and booked into Harris County jail.

A bond has not been set.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
humbledrunk drivingdwi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Men slug it out at RodeoHouston Wine Garden before concert
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
No bodies found at former Clear Lake Golf Course: Officials
Amber Alert discontinued for 3 Connecticut kids seen in Texas
Voters can now cast ballots anywhere in Harris County
Here are all of the Astros giveaways you'll covet in 2019
Officer shot at Rockford hotel; suspect barricaded in car on I-55
Show More
Brief lockout lifted at 3 Galena Park ISD schools
Mom, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Galveston police offer reward for murder suspect
Semi-truck spills Modelo beer across freeway on-ramp
Most expensive car ever sold goes for $19 million
More TOP STORIES News