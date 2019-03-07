DWI suspect seen driving with two tires on her car in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged drunk driver is behind bars after authorities say she was seen driving with only two tires on her car.
Camila Benitez, 26, was arrested at around 12:47 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a deputy saw a vehicle with two tires traveling down the 500 block of Atascocita Road.
The deputy at the scene was said to have conducted a traffic stop, where Benitez reportedly displayed signs of intoxication.
During the traffic stop, a field sobriety test was conducted and it was discovered Benitez was driving while intoxicated.
Benitez was arrested and booked into Harris County jail.
A bond has not been set.
