Dunkin' hiring 25,000 employees in response to locations reopening across U.S.

Dunkin' is hiring 25,000 employees across the country as its locations begin to reopen.

More and more states are trying to reopen their economy after bars, restaurants and gyms across the country have laid dormant for months.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3%. The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month.

Dunkin' plans to run a recruitment ad campaign to fill open positions.
