Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD

Racial slurs are unacceptable behavior by any standard and will not be tolerated in @FortBendISD. This is already under investigation. Will be dealt with swiftly and assertively. — Charles Dupre (@superdupre) February 7, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video surfaced of him repeatedly using a racial slur in class.In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video saying, in-part:The name of the teacher has not yet been released. The district added the coach was placed on leave during the investigation.