Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD

In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.
The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.
Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video saying, in-part:
"Racial slurs and derogatory language is unacceptable under any circumstance and will not be tolerated."
Racial slurs are unacceptable behavior by any standard and will not be tolerated in @FortBendISD. This is already under investigation. Will be dealt with swiftly and assertively.— Charles Dupre (@superdupre) February 7, 2020
The name of the teacher has not yet been released. The district added the coach was placed on leave during the investigation.
