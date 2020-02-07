Society

Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video surfaced of him repeatedly using a racial slur in class.

In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.

The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.

Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video saying, in-part:

"Racial slurs and derogatory language is unacceptable under any circumstance and will not be tolerated."


The name of the teacher has not yet been released. The district added the coach was placed on leave during the investigation.

