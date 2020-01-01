Society

Safe ride home: Law firm offers free Uber, Taxi or Lyft rides on New Years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you plan on celebrating the New Year and need a way to get home safely, here are a few options:

A Houston law firm offering free rides

Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal, up to $30.

The personal injury attorneys say they see the consequences of drunk driving and want to help prevent crashes.

METRO offering free rides on New Year's Eve

Free rides will begin at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail and METROLift.

METRO's service for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 will follow regular, published schedules. METRORail hours are extended and trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.



Lyft Smart Ride promo code

New and existing Lyft users can enter the smart ride promo code NYEHOU2020 to receive $10 off a ride beginning on New Year's Eve.

Tipsy Tow offering a ride and a free tow

Don't want to leave your car, but need a ride home? Tipsy Tow will tow your car up to 10 miles home for free - and give you a ride - on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
