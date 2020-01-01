Safe ride home: Law firm offers free Uber, Taxi or Lyft rides on New Years

A Houston law firm offering free rides
Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.
Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal, up to $30.
The personal injury attorneys say they see the consequences of drunk driving and want to help prevent crashes.
METRO offering free rides on New Year's Eve
Free rides will begin at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail and METROLift.
METRO's service for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 will follow regular, published schedules. METRORail hours are extended and trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Going out for New Year's Eve? Let us do the driving - we're professionals. FREE RIDES beginning at 6 p.m. on the 31st. pic.twitter.com/qdr4tSxnHh— METRO Houston (@METROHouston) December 28, 2019
Lyft Smart Ride promo code
New and existing Lyft users can enter the smart ride promo code NYEHOU2020 to receive $10 off a ride beginning on New Year's Eve.
Tipsy Tow offering a ride and a free tow
Don't want to leave your car, but need a ride home? Tipsy Tow will tow your car up to 10 miles home for free - and give you a ride - on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.