Mother charged after 6-year-old son burned in fiery Grand Parkway crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy and his mother were burned early Saturday in a fiery crash on Grand Parkway.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. near FM 2920.

The woman had passed an 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed when she encountered a curve and lost control of her car, according to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The car burst into flames when it crashed into a cable barrier in the median. A truck driver stopped to help the two as fire consumed the vehicle, deputies said.

The child was taken to UTMB Galveston with severe burns and was in critical condition.

The 28-year-old mother was stable at Memorial Herman and faces intoxication assault charges related to the crash, according to Teare.

"The first officers on scene got to talk to her. She admitted she was drinking at a residence prior to this," Teare said. "When you think about what life this child has had for his 6 years on the planet, it's pretty tragic."
