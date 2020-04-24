Rosenberg police use heat seeking drone to capture suspects

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police used a heat-seeking drone to discover two suspects who were hiding from police in a Rosenberg neighborhood.

Rosenberg police say an officer stopped a stolen car and arrested one suspect, but two suspects fled the scene into a nearby neighborhood in the dark of night.

Police used a thermal drone which detected the heat signatures of the suspects hiding in a backyard patio.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with several felonies. The first suspect was charged as well.
