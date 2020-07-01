Another extension granted for expired driver's license, vehicle registration and vehicle titling

It's the first of July, and as another month passes, you may have realized you have an expired registration sticker or license.Good news, you don't have to renew right now.A waiver is still in effect for vehicle titles and registration, and that goes until further notice.If your sticker recently expired, you don't have to worry about getting your car inspected. The extension will be in effect until 60 days after operations return to normal.The same policy is in effect for expired Texas driver licenses.If your license expired on or after March 13 of this year, rest easy, you don't have to renew right now.In southeast Texas, driver license offices are open for limited services including first-time Texas driver license, commercial driver license, learner license or ID card and driving tests. But, you have to make an appointment to make sure the office doesn't get overcrowded.And a reminder, most Texans with expired licenses are actually eligible to renew online, so you don't even have to worry about going to the driver license office.