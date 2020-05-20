Extension granted for expired driver license, vehicle registration and vehicle titling

If you notice that your driver's license or vehicle registration needs to be renewed, you don't have to worry - at least for now.
When Gov. Greg Abbott declared at state of disaster in March, he also gave drivers a pass. If your Texas driver license, CDL, or Texas identification card expired on or after March 13 of this year, you get a temporary extension.
Once driver license offices reopen, you will have 60 days to renew your license without a facing a penalty. The same guidelines apply for expired registration stickers, and even vehicle titling and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard.
The goal is to eliminate the need for in-person transactions at the DMV.
Many Texas license holders are able to renew online, without having to set foot inside the driver license office. You can check your eligibility and get more information at dps.texas.gov.
