Extension granted for expired driver license, vehicle registration and vehicle titling

Worried about how you're going to get your driver's license? Here's all the information you need.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the stay-at-home order lifted, you may be getting back on the roads.If you notice that your driver's license or vehicle registration needs to be renewed, you don't have to worry - at least for now.When Gov. Greg Abbott declared at state of disaster in March, he also gave drivers a pass. If your Texas driver license, CDL, or Texas identification card expired on or after March 13 of this year, you get a temporary extension.Once driver license offices reopen, you will have 60 days to renew your license without a facing a penalty. The same guidelines apply for expired registration stickers, and even vehicle titling and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard.The goal is to eliminate the need for in-person transactions at the DMV.Many Texas license holders are able to renew online, without having to set foot inside the driver license office.